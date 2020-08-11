Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 11, 2020 8:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .400; Lewis, Seattle, .373; Alberto, Baltimore, .348; Correa, Houston, .345; Cruz, Minnesota, .344; Trout, Los Angeles, .333; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; J.Jones, Detroit, .311; S.Perez, Kansas City, .311; Brantley, Houston, .308; Frazier, Texas, .308.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; Alberto, Baltimore, 14; Núñez, Baltimore, 14; Lewis, Seattle, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 12; Cruz, Minnesota, 12; LeMahieu, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12.

RBI_Judge, New York, 20; Seager, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Núñez, Baltimore, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Lewis, Seattle, 13.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 25; Alberto, Baltimore, 24; LeMahieu, New York, 24; S.Perez, Kansas City, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 21; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; Moncada, Chicago, 20.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 9; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Brantley, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; 14 tied at 5.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.16; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.04; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.08; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.50; Luzardo, Oakland, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Lynn, Texas, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; G.Cole, New York, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Ryu, Toronto, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 23.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard past, present and future