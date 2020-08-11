AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .400; Lewis, Seattle, .373; Alberto, Baltimore, .348; Correa, Houston, .345; Cruz, Minnesota, .344; Trout, Los Angeles, .333; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; J.Jones, Detroit, .311; S.Perez, Kansas City, .311; Brantley, Houston, .308; Frazier, Texas, .308.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; Alberto, Baltimore, 14; Núñez, Baltimore, 14; Lewis, Seattle, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 12; Cruz, Minnesota, 12; LeMahieu, New York, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12.
RBI_Judge, New York, 20; Seager, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Núñez, Baltimore, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Lewis, Seattle, 13.
HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 25; Alberto, Baltimore, 24; LeMahieu, New York, 24; S.Perez, Kansas City, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 21; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; Moncada, Chicago, 20.
DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 9; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Brantley, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; 14 tied at 5.
TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5.
STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 13 tied at 3.
PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.
ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.16; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.04; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.08; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.50; Luzardo, Oakland, 2.60.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Lynn, Texas, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; G.Cole, New York, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Ryu, Toronto, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 23.
