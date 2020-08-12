Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 12, 2020 2:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .431; Bichette, Toronto, .352; Alberto, Baltimore, .342; Lewis, Seattle, .338; Correa, Houston, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; S.Perez, Kansas City, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .328; Pillar, Boston, .327; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .321.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; Núñez, Baltimore, 15; Alberto, Baltimore, 14; LeMahieu, New York, 14; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; 7 tied at 13.

RBI_Judge, New York, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Seager, Seattle, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Lewis, Seattle, 14; 6 tied at 13.

HITS_LeMahieu, New York, 28; S.Perez, Kansas City, 26; Alberto, Baltimore, 25; Lewis, Seattle, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 23; Correa, Houston, 22; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Crawford, Seattle, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Seager, Seattle, 21.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 9; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Brantley, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Núñez, Baltimore, 6; S.Perez, Kansas City, 6; Santander, Baltimore, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 8 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Bichette, Toronto, 4; Grossman, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; V.Reyes, Detroit, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.16; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.04; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.42; Greinke, Houston, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; Carrasco, Cleveland, 30; Lynn, Texas, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; G.Cole, New York, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Ryu, Toronto, 24; Civale, Cleveland, 23.

