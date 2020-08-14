Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 14, 2020 6:55 pm
 
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .429; Bichette, Toronto, .356; Alberto, Baltimore, .337; Lewis, Seattle, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; S.Perez, Kansas City, .329; Correa, Houston, .324; Pillar, Boston, .322; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .319; Núñez, Baltimore, .313.

RUNS_Lowe, Tampa Bay, 17; Alberto, Baltimore, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Núñez, Baltimore, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; LeMahieu, New York, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.

RBI_Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 15; 5 tied at 14.

HITS_LeMahieu, New York, 30; Alberto, Baltimore, 28; S.Perez, Kansas City, 26; Lewis, Seattle, 25; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 24; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Correa, Houston, 22; Crawford, Seattle, 22; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 10; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Iglesias, Baltimore, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 8 tied at 6.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 12 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Moore, Seattle, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Grossman, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; V.Reyes, Detroit, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.11; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.90; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.42; Greinke, Houston, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Lynn, Texas, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; G.Cole, New York, 34; Carrasco, Cleveland, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Ryu, Toronto, 24; F.Valdez, Houston, 24.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts