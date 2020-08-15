Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 15, 2020 3:43 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Bichette, Toronto, .361; Alberto, Baltimore, .345; Cruz, Minnesota, .342; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .324; Lewis, Seattle, .316; J.Jones, Detroit, .314; S.Perez, Kansas City, .314; Pillar, Boston, .313; Solak, Texas, .313.

RUNS_Alberto, Baltimore, 17; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 17; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Núñez, Baltimore, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; LeMahieu, New York, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Olson, Oakland, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

HITS_Alberto, Baltimore, 30; LeMahieu, New York, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 26; Lewis, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Polanco, Minnesota, 24; Seager, Seattle, 23.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 11; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Bregman, Houston, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; Seager, Seattle, 7; 10 tied at 6.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; R.Ruiz, Baltimore, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Moore, Seattle, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Grossman, Oakland, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; V.Reyes, Detroit, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 12 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.11; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.30; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.90; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.42; Greinke, Houston, 2.53; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.66.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 54; Lynn, Texas, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; G.Cole, New York, 34; Giolito, Chicago, 32; Carrasco, Cleveland, 30; Duffy, Kansas City, 28; Eovaldi, Boston, 27; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 26.

