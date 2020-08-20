Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 20, 2020 4:00 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .351; Cruz, Minnesota, .333; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .330; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Severino, Baltimore, .319; Correa, Houston, .315; Voit, New York, .311; S.Perez, Kansas City, .307; Grichuk, Toronto, .306.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 22; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Tucker, Houston, 21; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Alberto, Baltimore, 18; Biggio, Toronto, 18; M.Chapman, Oakland, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18; Olson, Oakland, 18.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Seager, Seattle, 22; Judge, New York, 20; Voit, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; M.Chapman, Oakland, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19.

HITS_Alberto, Baltimore, 34; Lewis, Seattle, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 31; LeMahieu, New York, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 30; Gurriel, Houston, 29; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Bregman, Houston, 9; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 8; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Franco, Kansas City, 8; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 4; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 8; M.Chapman, Oakland, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5; 8 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.11; Lynn, Texas, 1.37; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.42; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.72; Greinke, Houston, 1.84; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.27; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; G.Cole, New York, 2.75; Civale, Cleveland, 2.91; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 65; Giolito, Chicago, 45; G.Cole, New York, 44; Lynn, Texas, 42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 38; Carrasco, Cleveland, 35; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 35; Berríos, Minnesota, 33; Eovaldi, Boston, 33; Maeda, Minnesota, 33.

