Mamukelashvili opts out of NBA draft, returns to Seton Hall

August 3, 2020 2:45 pm
 
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has opted out of the NBA draft and is returning to Seton Hall for his senior year.

Mamukelashvili announced his decision over the weekend after thinking about the draft for months.

The native of Tbilisi, Georgia, averaged 11.9 points and 6 rebounds in 20 games last season. He shot 54 percent from the field and 43 percent on 3-pointers (23 of 53).

Seton Hall (20-9) was on the verge of a fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth when the season was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The return of Mamukelashvili and the addition of graduate transfer Bryce Aiken from Harvard are expected to allow the Pirates to compete for an NCAA berth next season. Seton Hall lost Big East Conference player of the year Myles Powell, point guard Quincy McKnight and center Romaro Gill to graduation.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

