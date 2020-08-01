Listen Live Sports

Man arrested in connection with pro poker player’s death

August 1, 2020 5:17 pm
 
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a professional poker player whose burned body was found in a recreational area in southeastern Michigan, police said.

The man was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Friday after his vehicle was stopped near an area freeway, according to White Lake Township police.

The man lives in Pontiac, northwest of Detroit. No charges have been filed and no other details were released.

Susie Zhao’s body was discovered July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Known to other players as Susie Q, the 33-year-old Zhao had returned from Los Angeles to live with family in Michigan’s Oakland County.

She had winnings of at least $187,441, according to the World Series of Poker website, including $73,805 at an event in 2012.

White Lake Township police Detective Lt. Chris Hild has noted that her death could be related to her travels on the poker circuit.

“We have to determine whether or not this is a cover-up or this may be some sort of retaliatory incident because of her profession,” Hild said last week.

