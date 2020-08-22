Listen Live Sports

Marlins catcher Cervelli departs nightcap after two innings

August 22, 2020 8:54 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli left after two innings of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night against the Washington Nationals. The team did not immediately announce a reason for his departure.

Cervelli, who is hitting .245 with three homers and 7 RBIs as Miami’s primary catcher, flew out to right in the second inning in his only plate appearance.

Jorge Alfaro, who was activated from the injured list after missing the Marlins’ first 18 games due to COVID-19, took over behind the plate for Cervelli. Alfaro caught the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

