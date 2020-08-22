Marlins to host Nationals Saturday

Washington Nationals (9-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-9, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Washington hit 231 total home runs and averaged 9.0 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

