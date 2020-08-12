Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid faces Leipzig in Champions League

August 12, 2020 1:50 pm
 
1 min read
      

A look at the second Champions League quarterfinal between Leipzig and Atlético Madrid on Thursday.

STORYLINE

Atlético Madrid takes on Leipzig looking to return to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2017, when it was eliminated by Cristiano’s Ronaldo Real Madrid. Diego Simeone’s team eliminated titleholder Liverpool in the round of 16 this season. Leipzig is a relative newcomer to the European competition, having reached the group stage only twice. This is the first time it has reached the knockout round. The German club eliminated Tottenham in the last 16. Leipzig will be without top scorer Timo Werner after he joined Chelsea, while Atlético will be without playmaker Ángel Correa after he tested positive for COVID-19.

TOP SCORER

Advertisement

Leipzig: Timo Werner (28 goals but has now joined Chelsea).

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Atlético: Álvaro Morata (16 goals).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (16 assists).

Atlético: Ángel Correa (8 assists but out with COVID-19).

TOP DEFENDER

Leipzig: Dayot Upamecano.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Atlético: Jan Oblak.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Leipzig: Bundesliga (3rd), German Cup (last 16).

Atlético: Spanish league (3rd), Copa del Rey (round of 32).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

Leipzig: Quarterfinals (this season).

Atlético: Runner-up (1974).

REVENUE

Leipzig: €270.8 million.

Atlético: €357 million.

WAGE BILL

Leipzig: €119.1 million.

Atlético: €293 million (for all athletes).

___

Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JoAnne S. Bass installed as 19th Air Force Chief Master Sergeant