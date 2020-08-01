Listen Live Sports

MATCHDAY: Italian league ends 12 months after it started

August 1, 2020 7:04 pm
 
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:

ITALY

Almost 12 months after it started, the coronavirus-delayed Serie A season ends with five matches and one more team to be relegated. The season began on Aug. 24, 2019. Genoa enters the final day one point ahead of Lecce in the race to avoid the drop. Genoa hosts Hellas Verona and Lecce is at home to Parma. Also, it’s: Spal vs. Fiorentina; Bologna vs. Torino; and Sassuolo vs. Udinese.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

