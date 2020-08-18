Listen Live Sports

MATCHDAY: Lyon play Bayern for right to face PSG in CL final

August 18, 2020 5:11 pm
 
1 min read
      

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A look at the second Champions League semifinal between Lyon and Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with the winner facing Paris Saint-Germain in the final:

STORYLINE

Bayern Munich is back in a Champions League final after seven years trying to become European champions for a sixth time. The Bavarian powerhouse on Wednesday will face a Lyon side that has never previously even reached the semifinals. The winner will play Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the first final to be played without fans since the European Cup was first contested in 1956. Pandemic restrictions have prevented any fans attending this unique final eight tournament in Lisbon. Bayern routed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, while Lyon defeated big-spending Manchester City 3-1 after previously eliminating Italian champion Juventus.

TOP SCORER

Lyon: Moussa Dembélé (24 goals).

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (54).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Lyon: Houssem Aouar (5 assists).

Bayern: Thomas Müller (23).

TOP DEFENDER

Lyon: Marcelo.

Bayern: Joshua Kimmich.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Lyon: Ligue 1 (7th), League Cup (runner-up), French Cup (semifinals).

Bayern: Bundesliga (1st), German Cup (champions).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

Lyon: Semifinals (2010).

Bayern: Champions (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013).

REVENUE

Lyon: €309 million euros.

Bayern: €750.4 million.

WAGE BILL

Lyon: €130.9 million euros.

Bayern: €336 million.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

