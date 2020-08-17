Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MATCHDAY: PSG and Leipzig seek 1st Champions League final

August 17, 2020 1:57 pm
 
1 min read
      

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A look at the first Champions League semifinal between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

STORYLINE

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will try to lead Paris Saint-Germain past young German club Leipzig in the first semifinal of the Champions League on Tuesday. The French powerhouse and the Red Bull-backed Leipzig will be trying to reach the final for the first time. The match will bring together PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and former player Julian Nagelsmann, the current Leipzig manager. Tuchel coached Nagelsmann at Augsburg’s reserve team in 2008. Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in a Champions League semifinal at 33, eventually became a scout for Tuchel after deciding to retire as a player at an early age because of injuries.

TOP SCORER

Advertisement

Leipzig: Timo Werner (28 goals but has now joined Chelsea).

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

PSG: Kylian Mbappé (30).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (16 assists).

PSG: Ángel Di María (14).

TOP DEFENDER

Leipzig: Dayot Upamecano.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

PSG: Thiago Silva.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Leipzig: Bundesliga (3rd), German Cup (last 16).

PSG: Ligue 1 (1st), French Cup (winner), League Cup (winner).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

Leipzig: Quarterfinals (this season).

PSG: Semifinals (1995).

REVENUE

Leipzig: €270.8 million.

PSG: €637.8 million.

WAGE BILL

Leipzig: €119.1 million.

PSG: €337 million.

___

Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Hawks take off, land at mobilization station