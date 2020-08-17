MATCHDAY: PSG and Leipzig seek 1st Champions League final

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A look at the first Champions League semifinal between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

STORYLINE

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will try to lead Paris Saint-Germain past young German club Leipzig in the first semifinal of the Champions League on Tuesday. The French powerhouse and the Red Bull-backed Leipzig will be trying to reach the final for the first time. The match will bring together PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and former player Julian Nagelsmann, the current Leipzig manager. Tuchel coached Nagelsmann at Augsburg’s reserve team in 2008. Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in a Champions League semifinal at 33, eventually became a scout for Tuchel after deciding to retire as a player at an early age because of injuries.

TOP SCORER

Advertisement

Leipzig: Timo Werner (28 goals but has now joined Chelsea).

PSG: Kylian Mbappé (30).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (16 assists).

PSG: Ángel Di María (14).

TOP DEFENDER

Leipzig: Dayot Upamecano.

PSG: Thiago Silva.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Leipzig: Bundesliga (3rd), German Cup (last 16).

PSG: Ligue 1 (1st), French Cup (winner), League Cup (winner).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

Leipzig: Quarterfinals (this season).

PSG: Semifinals (1995).

REVENUE

Leipzig: €270.8 million.

PSG: €637.8 million.

WAGE BILL

Leipzig: €119.1 million.

PSG: €337 million.

___

Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.