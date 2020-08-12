Listen Live Sports

Mattingly: Marlins sidelined by virus are ‘feeling great’

August 12, 2020 5:34 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Miami Marlins sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak are all asymptomatic, and some have applied for reinstatement, manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday.

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list last week following an outbreak in Philadelphia that forced seven games to be postponed. The infected players returned to Miami to be quarantined, and will likely need rehab workouts before rejoining the team.

“They feeling great,” Mattingly said. “They all feel like they’re ready to go. There are a lot of guys who have applied for reinstatement. How long that takes, I’m not sure. But they feel like they’re ready to at least get back and start doing something.”

Players on the COVID-19 injury list must be cleared by the MLB joint committee before returning.

Mattingly made his comments before the Marlins’ game against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, where they concluded a season-opening trip that turned into a 23-day marathon because of scheduling changes necessitated by the outbreak.

The team plays at Marlins Park for the first time this season Friday against Atlanta.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

