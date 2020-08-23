Listen Live Sports

Mavs’ Porzingis sits out Game 4 with sore knee; Doncic plays

August 23, 2020 4:32 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks were without forward/center Kristaps Porzingis for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers because he has right knee soreness.

The last-minute scratch occurred after the Mavericks learned that guard Luka Doncic would play Sunday despite a left ankle sprain. It wasn’t the same knee that sidelined Porzingis for the 2018-19 season.

Porzingis is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the Western Conference first-round series. He is coming off a Game 3 performance in which he had 34 points and 13 rebounds. It’s the first time a Dallas player has scored 30 or more points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds since Dirk Nowitzki in the 2011 NBA Finals.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis has been dealing with a bruised left heel.

The Clippers lead the series 2-1.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

