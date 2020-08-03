Listen Live Sports

McNeil scratched from Mets’ lineup with back pain

August 3, 2020 7:39 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Jeff McNeil was a late scratch from the New York Mets’ lineup Monday after experiencing lower back tightness while working out in the batting cage before a game against the Atlanta Braves.

McNeil was set to make his first start of the year in left field after playing solely in the infield through New York’s first 10 games.

The back issues ended those plans. Dominic Smith started in McNeil’s place.

