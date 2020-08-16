Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Means expected to start as Orioles host the Nationals

August 16, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

Washington Nationals (7-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-8, second in the NL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-1, 7.71 ERA, .71 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Orioles finished 25-56 in home games in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts