Mejia, Marlins to take on Sanchez, Nationals

Miami Marlins (11-10, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-14, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Humberto Mejia (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 8.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington hit 231 total home runs and averaged 9.0 hits per game last season.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.35.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Miami leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

