Mercury, Taurasi rise in 96-86 win over Sky

August 7, 2020 12:36 am
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner each scored 22 points and Phoenix beat the Chicago Sky 96-86 on Thursday night for the Mercury’s fourth straight win.

The Sky darted to a 16-8 lead before the Mercury went on a 24-2 run in the last four minutes of the quarter and led by 14 at the end of the first. Taurasi tied the game at 16 with a 4-point play, Brianna Turner followed with a layup and Phoenix led the rest of the way.

Just before the break, Taurasi made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to steal some of Chicago’s momentum, and the Mercury (4-2) led 55-49. In the third, following Courtney Vandersloot’s 3 to bring the Sky within 60-59, Taurasi hit a pair of 3s within under a minute to again blunt Chicago.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added scored 17 apiece in the win.

Vandersloot led the Sky (4-2) with 21 points, Kahleah Copper 18 and Allie Quigley 13.

It was a chippy game with Chicago coach James Wade getting ejected with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter after arguing with the officials.

The Associated Press

