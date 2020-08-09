Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Messi set to recover from knock ahead of quarterfinals

August 9, 2020 9:00 am
 
< a min read
      

Barcelona is unconcerned with the injury that Lionel Messi sustained in the Champions League match against Napoli.

Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the team’s 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Koulibaly after slipping in front of the defender inside the area, earning a penalty kick for the Catalan club.

Messi was attended to by doctors for a few minutes but was able to finish the match at the Camp Nou Stadium.

He was still being treated for the injury on Sunday, but no major leg damage was reported by the club.

Advertisement

Barcelona coach Quique Setién said after the match that he didn’t think the injury would be a problem for Messi.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Barcelona will have a rest day on Monday. It is scheduled to travel to Portugal on Thursday.

Seeking its first Champions League title since 2015, Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Messi, the club’s leading scorer this season, netted Barcelona’s second goal on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day