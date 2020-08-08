Listen Live Sports

Messi unstoppable as Barca beats Napoli to reach CL last 8

August 8, 2020 5:14 pm
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored an exquisite solo goal to help Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 on Saturday and advance to the Champions League quarterfinals in Portugal.

Messi added to Clement Lenglet’s opener when he kept control of the ball despite falling as he dribbled past several defenders and scored inside the far post in the 23rd minute.

Messi earned a penalty converted by Luis Suárez for a third goal for the hosts before Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back in first-half injury time, also from the spot.

Barcelona advanced 4-2 on aggregate five months after the Spanish side drew 1-1 in Naples before the pandemic brought European soccer to a halt.

Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals to be played in Lisbon in a “bubble” format of tight security to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition’s finale.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

