Miami 1, Baltimore 0

August 5, 2020 7:41 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 1 2 1 4 11
Villar ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .158
Berti rf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Dickerson lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .278
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Anderson 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Alvarez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Harrison cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 0 3 0 2 7
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .357
Santander rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Iglesias dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .476
Núñez 3b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .243
Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Hays cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .139
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Sisco c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .375
1-Valaika pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067
a-Severino ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Miami 000 100 0_1 2 0
Baltimore 000 000 0_0 3 2

a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th.

1-ran for Sisco in the 5th.

E_Cobb (0), Núñez (2). LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sisco (1). HR_Anderson (2), off Cobb. RBIs_Anderson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Berti); Baltimore 2 (Smith Jr. 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Berti. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Miami 1 (Alvarez, Villar, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 4 1-3 2 0 0 1 5 66 0.00
Vincent, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00
Bleier, H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Kintzler, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, L, 1-1 5 2 1 1 3 7 86 2.51
Castro 2 0 0 0 1 4 35 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Bleier 1-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Iglesias,Smith Jr.). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:19.

