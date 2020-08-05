Miami 1, Baltimore 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|4
|11
|
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|Berti rf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Dickerson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Joyce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Alvarez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sierra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Harrison cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Iglesias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.476
|Núñez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|1-Valaika pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|a-Severino ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Miami
|000
|100
|0_1
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|0_0
|3
|2
a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th.
1-ran for Sisco in the 5th.
E_Cobb (0), Núñez (2). LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sisco (1). HR_Anderson (2), off Cobb. RBIs_Anderson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Berti); Baltimore 2 (Smith Jr. 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Berti. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Miami 1 (Alvarez, Villar, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|66
|0.00
|Vincent, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Bleier, H, 0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Kintzler, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 1-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|86
|2.51
|Castro
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Bleier 1-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Iglesias,Smith Jr.). WP_Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:19.
