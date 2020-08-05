Miami 1, Baltimore 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 1 2 1 4 11 Villar ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .158 Berti rf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Dickerson lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .278 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Anderson 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Alvarez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Harrison cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 0 3 0 2 7 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Santander rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Iglesias dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .476 Núñez 3b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .243 Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hays cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .139 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Sisco c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .375 1-Valaika pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 a-Severino ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .241

Miami 000 100 0_1 2 0 Baltimore 000 000 0_0 3 2

a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th.

1-ran for Sisco in the 5th.

E_Cobb (0), Núñez (2). LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sisco (1). HR_Anderson (2), off Cobb. RBIs_Anderson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Berti); Baltimore 2 (Smith Jr. 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Berti. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Miami 1 (Alvarez, Villar, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 4 1-3 2 0 0 1 5 66 0.00 Vincent, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Bleier, H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Kintzler, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 1-1 5 2 1 1 3 7 86 2.51 Castro 2 0 0 0 1 4 35 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Bleier 1-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Iglesias,Smith Jr.). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:19.

