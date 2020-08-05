Listen Live Sports

Miami 1, Baltimore 0

August 5, 2020 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 1 2 1 Totals 23 0 3 0
Villar ss 3 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
Berti rf-2b 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 1 0 0 0 Iglesias dh 2 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 Núñez 3b 1 0 0 0
Anderson 3b 3 1 1 1 Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 Hays cf 3 0 0 0
Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez 2b 3 0 0 0 Sisco c 2 0 1 0
Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 1-Valaika pr-ss 1 0 1 0
Harrison cf 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0
a-Severino ph-c 2 0 1 0
Miami 000 100 0 1
Baltimore 000 000 0 0

E_Cobb (0), Núñez (2). DP_Miami 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sisco (1). HR_Anderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Hernandez 4 1-3 2 0 0 1 5
Vincent, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bleier, H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Cobb, L, 1-1 5 2 1 1 3 7
Castro 2 0 0 0 1 4

HBP_Hernandez 2 (Iglesias,Smith Jr.). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:19.

