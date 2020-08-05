|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|3
|0
|
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti rf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sierra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Valaika pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Severino ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Cobb (0), Núñez (2). DP_Miami 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sisco (1). HR_Anderson (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Vincent, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bleier, H, 0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb, L, 1-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Castro
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
HBP_Hernandez 2 (Iglesias,Smith Jr.). WP_Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:19.
