Miami 2, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|21
|2
|4
|2
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Berti 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Iglesias dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Hays ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harrison cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lavarnway c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Holaday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|Miami
|200
|000
|x
|—
|2
DP_Baltimore 0, Miami 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Miami 3. 2B_Iglesias (6), Berti (1). SB_Villar (1). SF_Aguilar (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wojciechowski, L, 0-2
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Josh A.Smith
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sharp, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moran, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Shafer, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tarpley, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Moran pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Shafer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:06.
