Miami 2, Baltimore 1

Baltimore Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 24 1 4 1 Totals 21 2 4 2 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 2 1 1 0 Santander rf 3 1 1 0 Berti 2b 3 1 1 0 Iglesias dh 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 3 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 2 0 0 1 Severino c 2 0 0 0 Anderson 1b 3 0 1 1 Stewart lf 0 0 0 0 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 a-Hays ph-cf 2 0 1 1 Harrison cf 0 0 0 0 Valaika 3b 2 0 0 0 Lavarnway c 2 0 1 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0 Mullins cf-lf 2 0 0 0 Sierra cf-rf 2 0 0 0 b-Holaday ph 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 001 0 — 1 Miami 200 000 x — 2

DP_Baltimore 0, Miami 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Miami 3. 2B_Iglesias (6), Berti (1). SB_Villar (1). SF_Aguilar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wojciechowski, L, 0-2 5 4 2 2 1 4 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0

Miami Josh A.Smith 2 1 0 0 1 1 Sharp, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Moran, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Shafer, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Tarpley, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Moran pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Shafer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:06.

