Miami 2, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Iglesias dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.458
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Stewart lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Hays ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.158
|Valaika 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.059
|Mullins cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Holaday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|21
|2
|4
|2
|1
|4
|
|Villar ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Berti 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Aguilar dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Anderson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Harrison cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lavarnway c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sierra cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|0_1
|4
|0
|Miami
|200
|000
|x_2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Stewart in the 4th. b-grounded out for Mullins in the 7th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Miami 3. 2B_Iglesias (6), Berti (1). RBIs_Hays (2), Aguilar (5), Anderson (5). SB_Villar (1). SF_Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Velazquez, Hays, Valaika); Miami 2 (Berti). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Miami 1 for 3.
GIDP_Holaday.
DP_Miami 1 (Villar, Berti, Anderson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, L, 0-2
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|67
|5.40
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Josh A.Smith
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|0.00
|Sharp, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Moran, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|0.00
|Shafer, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|9.00
|Tarpley, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Moran 1-0, Shafer 1-0, Tarpley 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:06.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.