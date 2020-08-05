Miami 2, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 1 4 1 4 7 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Santander rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Iglesias dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .458 Núñez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Stewart lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Hays ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .158 Valaika 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .059 Mullins cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 b-Holaday ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 21 2 4 2 1 4 Villar ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .190 Berti 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Aguilar dh 2 0 0 1 0 0 .190 Anderson 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .263 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harrison cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lavarnway c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sierra cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400

Baltimore 000 001 0_1 4 0 Miami 200 000 x_2 4 0

a-struck out for Stewart in the 4th. b-grounded out for Mullins in the 7th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Miami 3. 2B_Iglesias (6), Berti (1). RBIs_Hays (2), Aguilar (5), Anderson (5). SB_Villar (1). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Velazquez, Hays, Valaika); Miami 2 (Berti). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Miami 1 for 3.

GIDP_Holaday.

DP_Miami 1 (Villar, Berti, Anderson).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, L, 0-2 5 4 2 2 1 4 67 5.40 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Josh A.Smith 2 1 0 0 1 1 32 0.00 Sharp, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 Moran, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 0.00 Shafer, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 18 9.00 Tarpley, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Moran 1-0, Shafer 1-0, Tarpley 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:06.

