Miami 2, Baltimore 1

August 5, 2020 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 1 4 1 4 7
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Santander rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .214
Iglesias dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .458
Núñez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226
Stewart lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Hays ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .158
Valaika 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .059
Mullins cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
b-Holaday ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 21 2 4 2 1 4
Villar ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .190
Berti 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Aguilar dh 2 0 0 1 0 0 .190
Anderson 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Harrison cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lavarnway c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sierra cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Baltimore 000 001 0_1 4 0
Miami 200 000 x_2 4 0

a-struck out for Stewart in the 4th. b-grounded out for Mullins in the 7th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Miami 3. 2B_Iglesias (6), Berti (1). RBIs_Hays (2), Aguilar (5), Anderson (5). SB_Villar (1). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Velazquez, Hays, Valaika); Miami 2 (Berti). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Miami 1 for 3.

GIDP_Holaday.

DP_Miami 1 (Villar, Berti, Anderson).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, L, 0-2 5 4 2 2 1 4 67 5.40
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Josh A.Smith 2 1 0 0 1 1 32 0.00
Sharp, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00
Moran, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 0.00
Shafer, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 18 9.00
Tarpley, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Moran 1-0, Shafer 1-0, Tarpley 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:06.

