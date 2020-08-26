Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 0 4 0 5 7 Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .295 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .310 Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Do.Smith 1b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .333 McNeil lf-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Rosario ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Canó ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .359 Lagares pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guillorme 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .433 A.Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 20 3 2 2 2 6 Berti cf 1 2 0 0 2 1 .262 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Brinson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Anderson 3b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .250 L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Villar ss-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Forsythe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Rojas ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .423 J.Sánchez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Navarreto c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400

New York 000 000 0_0 4 0 Miami 000 201 x_3 2 0

a-singled for Rosario in the 6th. b-flied out for A.Sánchez in the 7th.

1-ran for Canó in the 6th.

LOB_New York 8, Miami 2. 2B_Anderson (3). RBIs_Anderson 2 (17). SB_Berti 3 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (A.Sánchez 2); Miami 1 (Villar). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rosario, L.Díaz. LIDP_Guillorme. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Miami 2 (L.Díaz; Anderson, Villar, L.Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo 3 0 0 0 0 5 39 2.03 Hughes L,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 22 3.38 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.77 Familia 1 0 1 1 1 0 23 5.11

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers 4 1 0 0 5 6 87 0.00 Josh A.Smith W,1-0 2 3 0 0 0 1 33 2.25 Vincent S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0. HBP_Familia (Anderson), Vincent (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:24.

