Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

August 26, 2020 12:28 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 0 4 0 5 7
Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .295
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .310
Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Do.Smith 1b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .333
McNeil lf-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Rosario ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Canó ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .359
Lagares pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .433
A.Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 20 3 2 2 2 6
Berti cf 1 2 0 0 2 1 .262
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Dickerson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Brinson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Anderson 3b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .250
L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Villar ss-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Forsythe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Rojas ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .423
J.Sánchez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050
Navarreto c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400
New York 000 000 0_0 4 0
Miami 000 201 x_3 2 0

a-singled for Rosario in the 6th. b-flied out for A.Sánchez in the 7th.

1-ran for Canó in the 6th.

LOB_New York 8, Miami 2. 2B_Anderson (3). RBIs_Anderson 2 (17). SB_Berti 3 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (A.Sánchez 2); Miami 1 (Villar). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rosario, L.Díaz. LIDP_Guillorme. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Miami 2 (L.Díaz; Anderson, Villar, L.Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lugo 3 0 0 0 0 5 39 2.03
Hughes L,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 22 3.38
Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.77
Familia 1 0 1 1 1 0 23 5.11
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers 4 1 0 0 5 6 87 0.00
Josh A.Smith W,1-0 2 3 0 0 0 1 33 2.25
Vincent S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0. HBP_Familia (Anderson), Vincent (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:24.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved.

