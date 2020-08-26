Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|0
|4
|0
|5
|7
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.310
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Do.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|McNeil lf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Rosario ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Canó ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.359
|Lagares pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.433
|A.Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|20
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|
|Berti cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Brinson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|L.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Villar ss-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Rojas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.423
|J.Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Navarreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|New York
|000
|000
|0_0
|4
|0
|Miami
|000
|201
|x_3
|2
|0
a-singled for Rosario in the 6th. b-flied out for A.Sánchez in the 7th.
1-ran for Canó in the 6th.
LOB_New York 8, Miami 2. 2B_Anderson (3). RBIs_Anderson 2 (17). SB_Berti 3 (8).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (A.Sánchez 2); Miami 1 (Villar). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rosario, L.Díaz. LIDP_Guillorme. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Miami 2 (L.Díaz; Anderson, Villar, L.Díaz).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|39
|2.03
|Hughes L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|3.38
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.77
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|5.11
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6
|87
|0.00
|Josh A.Smith W,1-0
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|2.25
|Vincent S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0. HBP_Familia (Anderson), Vincent (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:24.
