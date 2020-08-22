Miami 3, Orlando City 2

Orlando City 1 1 — 2 Miami 2 1 — 3

First half_1, Miami, Carranza, 1 (Pizarro), 12th minute; 2, Orlando City, Dike, 1, 18th; 3, Miami, Carranza, 2 (Sweat), 23rd.

Second half_4, Miami, Pizarro, 2, 48th; 5, Orlando City, Nani, 3 (Mueller), 80th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Ruan, Orlando City, 31st; Sweat, Miami, 53rd; Pellegrini, Miami, 62nd; Carranza, Miami, 66th; Shea, Miami, 90th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Matthew Osterhouse, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Benji Michel, 81st); Junior Urso (Chris Mueller, 46th), Jhegson Mendez (Andres Perea, 81st), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Robinho, 90th), Oriol Rosell (Tesho Akindele, 68th); Daryl Dike.

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Andres Reyes (Dylan Nealis, 77th), Ben Sweat; Lewis Morgan (Mikey Ambrose, 77th), Matias Pellegrini (Brek Shea, 76th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp, Victor Ulloa; Julian Carranza (Jerome Kiesewetter, 90th+2).

