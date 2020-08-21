Listen Live Sports

Miami 3, Washington 2

August 21, 2020 9:27 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 3 14
Villar 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .233
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Cervelli c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211
Alfaro dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Brinson cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .100
J.Sánchez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Rojas ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .700
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 1 12
Turner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .417
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353
Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .235
Thames dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .204
Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Miami 030 000 000_3 9 0
Washington 011 000 000_2 4 0

LOB_Miami 8, Washington 4. 2B_Aguilar (3), Villar (3). HR_Rojas (1), off Corbin; Gomes (1), off Hernandez; Turner (4), off Hernandez. RBIs_Rojas 3 (5), Gomes (5), Turner (9). CS_Villar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson 2, Alfaro); Washington 1 (Robles). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; Washington 0 for 1.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez W,0-0 5 3 2 2 1 6 89 1.84
Tarpley H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 24 6.75
Hoyt H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.84
Boxberger H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.70
Kintzler S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.32
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin L,2-1 6 1-3 8 3 3 2 9 102 3.91
Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.87
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.15
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 1-0, Rainey 2-0. HBP_Hoyt (Kieboom).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Segal; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:06.

