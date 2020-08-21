Miami 3, Washington 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|14
|
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Alfaro dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Brinson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|J.Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.700
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|12
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.417
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Miami
|030
|000
|000_3
|9
|0
|Washington
|011
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
LOB_Miami 8, Washington 4. 2B_Aguilar (3), Villar (3). HR_Rojas (1), off Corbin; Gomes (1), off Hernandez; Turner (4), off Hernandez. RBIs_Rojas 3 (5), Gomes (5), Turner (9). CS_Villar (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson 2, Alfaro); Washington 1 (Robles). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; Washington 0 for 1.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez W,0-0
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|89
|1.84
|Tarpley H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|6.75
|Hoyt H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.84
|Boxberger H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Kintzler S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.32
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin L,2-1
|6
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|102
|3.91
|Rainey
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.87
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.15
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 1-0, Rainey 2-0. HBP_Hoyt (Kieboom).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Segal; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:06.
