Miami 3, Washington 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 3 14 Villar 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .233 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Cervelli c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211 Alfaro dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Brinson cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .100 J.Sánchez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Rojas ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .700

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 1 12 Turner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .417 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .235 Thames dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .204 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267

Miami 030 000 000_3 9 0 Washington 011 000 000_2 4 0

LOB_Miami 8, Washington 4. 2B_Aguilar (3), Villar (3). HR_Rojas (1), off Corbin; Gomes (1), off Hernandez; Turner (4), off Hernandez. RBIs_Rojas 3 (5), Gomes (5), Turner (9). CS_Villar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson 2, Alfaro); Washington 1 (Robles). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; Washington 0 for 1.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez W,0-0 5 3 2 2 1 6 89 1.84 Tarpley H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 24 6.75 Hoyt H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.84 Boxberger H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.70 Kintzler S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.32

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin L,2-1 6 1-3 8 3 3 2 9 102 3.91 Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.87 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.15 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 1-0, Rainey 2-0. HBP_Hoyt (Kieboom).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Segal; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:06.

