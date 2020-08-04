Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

August 4, 2020 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 3 2 6
Villar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125
Berti 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Forsythe dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Joyce ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0
Cervelli c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .182
Brinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Harrison cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 1 11
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .385
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Núñez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Smith Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Hays cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .152
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Valaika ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Miami 000 012 010_4 6 0
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 3 1

a- for Velazquez in the 8th. b- for Forsythe in the 9th.

E_Núñez (1). LOB_Miami 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Dickerson (2), Santander (3). HR_Cervelli (1), off Means; Aguilar (3), off Eshelman. RBIs_Cervelli (1), Berti (1), Aguilar (4). SB_Berti (1), Hays (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Dickerson, Cervelli); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Núñez). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 3.

GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Alberto, Davis).

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 0 7 61 0.00
Hoyt, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Bleier, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 0-1 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 4 72 7.71
Lakins Sr. 1 2 2 1 0 1 22 4.05
Fry 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 6.75
Eshelman 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 37 2.70

Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Eshelman 3-0. WP_Lakins Sr..

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:38.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer