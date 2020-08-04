Miami 4, Baltimore 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|2
|6
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Forsythe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Joyce ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Cervelli c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Brinson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Harrison cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|1
|11
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Núñez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Smith Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Valaika ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Miami
|000
|012
|010_4
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a- for Velazquez in the 8th. b- for Forsythe in the 9th.
E_Núñez (1). LOB_Miami 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Dickerson (2), Santander (3). HR_Cervelli (1), off Means; Aguilar (3), off Eshelman. RBIs_Cervelli (1), Berti (1), Aguilar (4). SB_Berti (1), Hays (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Dickerson, Cervelli); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Núñez). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 3.
GIDP_Cervelli.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Alberto, Davis).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|61
|0.00
|Hoyt, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Bleier, H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|72
|7.71
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.05
|Fry
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|6.75
|Eshelman
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|37
|2.70
Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Eshelman 3-0. WP_Lakins Sr..
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:38.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.