Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 3 2 6 Villar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125 Berti 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Forsythe dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Joyce ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Cervelli c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .182 Brinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harrison cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 1 11 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .385 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Núñez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Smith Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Hays cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .152 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Valaika ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Miami 000 012 010_4 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 000_0 3 1

a- for Velazquez in the 8th. b- for Forsythe in the 9th.

E_Núñez (1). LOB_Miami 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Dickerson (2), Santander (3). HR_Cervelli (1), off Means; Aguilar (3), off Eshelman. RBIs_Cervelli (1), Berti (1), Aguilar (4). SB_Berti (1), Hays (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Dickerson, Cervelli); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Núñez). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 3.

GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Alberto, Davis).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 0 7 61 0.00 Hoyt, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Bleier, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 0.00 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 0-1 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 4 72 7.71 Lakins Sr. 1 2 2 1 0 1 22 4.05 Fry 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 6.75 Eshelman 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 37 2.70

Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Eshelman 3-0. WP_Lakins Sr..

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:38.

