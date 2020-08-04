Miami 4, Baltimore 0

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Núñez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Forsythe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Joyce ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cervelli c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Valaika ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|012
|010
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Núñez (1). DP_Miami 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Miami 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Dickerson (2), Santander (3). HR_Cervelli (1), Aguilar (3). SB_Berti (1), Hays (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Hoyt, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bleier, H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Fry
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eshelman
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Lakins Sr. pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Lakins Sr..
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:38.
