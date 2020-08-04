Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Miami Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 30 0 3 0 Villar ss 4 1 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 Berti 2b 4 1 2 1 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 Núñez 3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 Smith Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 Hays cf 3 0 2 0 Forsythe dh 3 0 0 0 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 b-Joyce ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Cervelli c 4 1 1 1 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Brinson rf 4 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Harrison cf 3 0 0 0 a-Valaika ph-ss 1 0 0 0

Miami 000 012 010 — 4 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0

E_Núñez (1). DP_Miami 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Miami 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Dickerson (2), Santander (3). HR_Cervelli (1), Aguilar (3). SB_Berti (1), Hays (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami López, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 0 7 Hoyt, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bleier, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Means, L, 0-1 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 4 Lakins Sr. 1 2 2 1 0 1 Fry 0 1 0 0 1 0 Eshelman 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 1

Lakins Sr. pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Lakins Sr..

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:38.

