Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

August 31, 2020 4:31 pm
 
Miami New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 32 3 8 3
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1
J.Sánchez rf 1 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Cooper dh 5 1 1 1 D.Smith lf 3 0 1 1
Joyce rf-lf 3 1 0 0 Ramos c 4 0 0 0
Anderson 3b 4 1 1 1 Canó dh 4 1 2 1
L.Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 Giménez ph 1 0 1 0
Berti ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 4 0 1 0
Rojas ss 4 1 2 1 Rosario ss 2 1 0 0
Alfaro c 4 0 2 1 Conforto ph 1 0 0 0
Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 Nimmo rf 2 1 1 0
Miami 000 004 010 5
New York 002 001 000 3

E_Alonso (2). DP_Miami 2, New York 1. LOB_Miami 6, New York 5. 2B_L.Díaz (1), Alfaro (2), McNeil 2 (7), Canó (6). HR_Cooper (2), Anderson (5), Canó (6). SB_Brinson (2), Rojas (2), Joyce (1), Alfaro (1). SF_D.Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Rogers W,1-0 5 5 2 2 2 5
Vesia H,1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Bleier H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
García H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kintzler S,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
deGrom L,2-1 6 6 4 1 2 9
Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 2
Brach 1 1 1 1 0 0
E.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:03.

