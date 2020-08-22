Miami 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|26
|5
|9
|4
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Brinson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Harrison 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Sánchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Kieboom ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cervelli c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Forsythe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berti 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Washington
|001
|020
|0
|—
|3
|Miami
|002
|210
|x
|—
|5
LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Harrison (1). HR_Gomes (2), Robles (2), Dickerson (2). SF_Berti (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crowe, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Romero
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bacus
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Suero
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Sánchez, W, 1-0
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Bleier, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler, S, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:31.
