Miami 5, Washington 3

August 22, 2020 10:38 pm
 
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 8 3 Totals 26 5 9 4
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Villar ss 4 0 3 0
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Sierra cf 4 0 0 0
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Joyce lf 1 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 a-Brinson ph-lf 2 0 1 1
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2
Harrison 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0
García 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Sánchez rf 1 0 0 0
b-Kieboom ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Cervelli c 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 2 2 1 Alfaro c 2 1 1 0
Robles cf 3 1 1 2 Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0
Berti 2b 2 1 1 1
Washington 001 020 0 3
Miami 002 210 x 5

LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Harrison (1). HR_Gomes (2), Robles (2), Dickerson (2). SF_Berti (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Crowe, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 4 4 2 2
Romero 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Bacus 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Suero 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
S.Sánchez, W, 1-0 5 6 3 3 0 4
Bleier, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boxberger, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 1 0

WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:31.

