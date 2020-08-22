Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 5, Washington 3

August 22, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 8 3 2 4
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .368
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Harrison 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
García 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292
b-Kieboom ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Gomes c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .268
Robles cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 5 9 4 4 4
Villar ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .279
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Joyce lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .282
a-Brinson ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .120
Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .235
Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .225
J.Sánchez rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Cervelli c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Alfaro c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .129
Berti 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .245
Washington 001 020 0_3 8 0
Miami 002 210 x_5 9 0

a-singled for Joyce in the 4th. b-walked for García in the 6th.

LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Harrison (1). HR_Gomes (2), off S.Sánchez; Robles (2), off S.Sánchez; Dickerson (2), off Crowe. RBIs_Gomes (7), Robles 2 (10), Dickerson 2 (4), Brinson (1), Berti (3). CS_Villar (3). SF_Berti.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Gomes, Cabrera); Miami 4 (Anderson, Dickerson, Villar). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 8.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crowe, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 64 9.82
Romero 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 13.50
Bacus 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 24 1.80
Suero 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.19
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
S.Sánchez, W, 1-0 5 6 3 3 0 4 66 5.40
Bleier, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Boxberger, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.25
Kintzler, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 2-2, Suero 2-0, Boxberger 1-0. WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Wills.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

T_2:31.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together