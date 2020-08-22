Miami 5, Washington 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 8 3 2 4 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .368 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Harrison 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 García 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292 b-Kieboom ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Gomes c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .268 Robles cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .250

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 5 9 4 4 4 Villar ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .279 Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Joyce lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .282 a-Brinson ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .120 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .235 Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .225 J.Sánchez rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Cervelli c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Alfaro c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .129 Berti 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .245

Washington 001 020 0_3 8 0 Miami 002 210 x_5 9 0

a-singled for Joyce in the 4th. b-walked for García in the 6th.

LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Harrison (1). HR_Gomes (2), off S.Sánchez; Robles (2), off S.Sánchez; Dickerson (2), off Crowe. RBIs_Gomes (7), Robles 2 (10), Dickerson 2 (4), Brinson (1), Berti (3). CS_Villar (3). SF_Berti.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Gomes, Cabrera); Miami 4 (Anderson, Dickerson, Villar). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 8.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crowe, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 64 9.82 Romero 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 13.50 Bacus 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 24 1.80 Suero 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.19

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA S.Sánchez, W, 1-0 5 6 3 3 0 4 66 5.40 Bleier, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Boxberger, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.25 Kintzler, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 2-2, Suero 2-0, Boxberger 1-0. WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:31.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.