Miami 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Harrison 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|García 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|b-Kieboom ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Gomes c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|5
|9
|4
|4
|4
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Joyce lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|a-Brinson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.120
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|J.Sánchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Cervelli c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alfaro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Forsythe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|Berti 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Washington
|001
|020
|0_3
|8
|0
|Miami
|002
|210
|x_5
|9
|0
a-singled for Joyce in the 4th. b-walked for García in the 6th.
LOB_Washington 7, Miami 8. 2B_Harrison (1). HR_Gomes (2), off S.Sánchez; Robles (2), off S.Sánchez; Dickerson (2), off Crowe. RBIs_Gomes (7), Robles 2 (10), Dickerson 2 (4), Brinson (1), Berti (3). CS_Villar (3). SF_Berti.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Gomes, Cabrera); Miami 4 (Anderson, Dickerson, Villar). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 8.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|64
|9.82
|Romero
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|13.50
|Bacus
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|1.80
|Suero
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.19
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|S.Sánchez, W, 1-0
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|66
|5.40
|Bleier, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Boxberger, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.25
|Kintzler, S, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 2-2, Suero 2-0, Boxberger 1-0. WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:31.
