Miami 8, Baltimore 7

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|1
|6
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.379
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Núñez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.455
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Valaika 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Severino ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Velazquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|1
|6
|
|Villar dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Cervelli c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.304
|Brinson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Sierra lf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Harrison cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Baltimore
|012
|102
|001_7
|11
|2
|Miami
|112
|200
|20x_8
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Brinson in the 7th. b-singled for Valaika in the 9th.
1-ran for Severino in the 9th.
E_Santander (2), Smith Jr. (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Miami 6. 2B_Alberto (4), Sisco (2), Davis (2), Forsythe (1), Cervelli (1). 3B_Santander (1), Anderson (1). HR_Núñez (3), off Yamamoto; Sisco (1), off Yamamoto; Smith Jr. (2), off Guzman; Núñez (4), off Guzman; Villar (1), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Núñez 2 (8), Santander (8), Smith Jr. 2 (4), Sisco (1), Severino (5), Villar 2 (3), Sierra (3), Anderson 3 (8), Aguilar (6). SB_Harrison (1), Villar (2). SF_Smith Jr., Sierra, Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr., Valaika, Alberto); Miami 5 (Harrison, Cervelli, Villar, Forsythe, Berti). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 11; Miami 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hays, Harrison. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Forsythe, Aguilar).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|56
|6.91
|Armstrong
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Phillips L,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|9.64
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.91
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|66
|9.00
|Guzman
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|18.00
|Morin W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Boxberger H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Kintzler S,3-3
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Givens 2-2, Morin 2-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Sierra), Guzman (Hays), Phillips (Berti).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:58.
