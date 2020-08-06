Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 11 7 1 6 Alberto 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Santander rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .234 Iglesias ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .379 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .190 Núñez dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .273 Sisco c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .455 Hays cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .087 Valaika 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Severino ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Velazquez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 11 7 1 6 Villar dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .269 Berti ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .182 Cervelli c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .222 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .208 Anderson 3b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .304 Brinson rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Sierra lf-rf 2 1 0 1 0 1 .286 Harrison cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .100

Baltimore 012 102 001_7 11 2 Miami 112 200 20x_8 11 0

a-grounded out for Brinson in the 7th. b-singled for Valaika in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 9th.

E_Santander (2), Smith Jr. (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Miami 6. 2B_Alberto (4), Sisco (2), Davis (2), Forsythe (1), Cervelli (1). 3B_Santander (1), Anderson (1). HR_Núñez (3), off Yamamoto; Sisco (1), off Yamamoto; Smith Jr. (2), off Guzman; Núñez (4), off Guzman; Villar (1), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Núñez 2 (8), Santander (8), Smith Jr. 2 (4), Sisco (1), Severino (5), Villar 2 (3), Sierra (3), Anderson 3 (8), Aguilar (6). SB_Harrison (1), Villar (2). SF_Smith Jr., Sierra, Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith Jr., Valaika, Alberto); Miami 5 (Harrison, Cervelli, Villar, Forsythe, Berti). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 11; Miami 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hays, Harrison. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Forsythe, Aguilar).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 3 1-3 7 6 6 1 1 56 6.91 Armstrong 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Phillips L,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 9.64 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.91

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yamamoto 4 6 4 4 0 4 66 9.00 Guzman 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 18.00 Morin W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 0 19 0.00 Boxberger H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Kintzler S,3-3 1 3 1 1 0 0 15 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Givens 2-2, Morin 2-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Sierra), Guzman (Hays), Phillips (Berti).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58.

