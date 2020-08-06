Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Baltimore Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 33 8 11 7 Alberto 2b 5 1 2 0 Villar dh 5 1 3 2 Santander rf 5 1 2 1 Berti ss 4 1 0 0 Iglesias ss 5 0 0 0 Cervelli c 4 2 2 0 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 2 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 Núñez dh 4 2 2 2 Anderson 3b 4 0 2 3 Sisco c 3 1 2 1 Brinson rf 2 1 0 0 Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 0 Valaika 3b 3 0 0 0 Sierra lf-rf 2 1 0 1 Severino ph 1 0 1 1 Harrison cf 4 0 1 0 Velazquez pr 0 0 0 0

Baltimore 012 102 001 — 7 Miami 112 200 20x — 8

E_Santander (2), Smith Jr. (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Miami 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Miami 6. 2B_Alberto (4), Sisco (2), Davis (2), Forsythe (1), Cervelli (1). 3B_Santander (1), Anderson (1). HR_Núñez 2 (4), Sisco (1), Smith Jr. (2), Villar (1). SB_Harrison (1), Villar (2). SF_Smith Jr. (1), Sierra (1), Aguilar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore LeBlanc 3 1-3 7 6 6 1 1 Armstrong 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Phillips L,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2

Miami Yamamoto 4 6 4 4 0 4 Guzman 1 2 2 2 1 0 Morin W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Boxberger H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kintzler S,3-3 1 3 1 1 0 0

Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Guzman pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_LeBlanc (Sierra), Guzman (Hays), Phillips (Berti).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58.

