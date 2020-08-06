Listen Live Sports

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

August 6, 2020 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 33 8 11 7
Alberto 2b 5 1 2 0 Villar dh 5 1 3 2
Santander rf 5 1 2 1 Berti ss 4 1 0 0
Iglesias ss 5 0 0 0 Cervelli c 4 2 2 0
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 2 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1
Núñez dh 4 2 2 2 Anderson 3b 4 0 2 3
Sisco c 3 1 2 1 Brinson rf 2 1 0 0
Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 0
Valaika 3b 3 0 0 0 Sierra lf-rf 2 1 0 1
Severino ph 1 0 1 1 Harrison cf 4 0 1 0
Velazquez pr 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 012 102 001 7
Miami 112 200 20x 8

E_Santander (2), Smith Jr. (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Miami 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Miami 6. 2B_Alberto (4), Sisco (2), Davis (2), Forsythe (1), Cervelli (1). 3B_Santander (1), Anderson (1). HR_Núñez 2 (4), Sisco (1), Smith Jr. (2), Villar (1). SB_Harrison (1), Villar (2). SF_Smith Jr. (1), Sierra (1), Aguilar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
LeBlanc 3 1-3 7 6 6 1 1
Armstrong 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Phillips L,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2
Miami
Yamamoto 4 6 4 4 0 4
Guzman 1 2 2 2 1 0
Morin W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kintzler S,3-3 1 3 1 1 0 0

Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Guzman pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_LeBlanc (Sierra), Guzman (Hays), Phillips (Berti).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58.

