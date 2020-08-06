Miami 8, Baltimore 7

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Villar dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cervelli c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Brinson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Valaika 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra lf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Severino ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harrison cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|012
|102
|001
|—
|7
|Miami
|112
|200
|20x
|—
|8
E_Santander (2), Smith Jr. (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Miami 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Miami 6. 2B_Alberto (4), Sisco (2), Davis (2), Forsythe (1), Cervelli (1). 3B_Santander (1), Anderson (1). HR_Núñez 2 (4), Sisco (1), Smith Jr. (2), Villar (1). SB_Harrison (1), Villar (2). SF_Smith Jr. (1), Sierra (1), Aguilar (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LeBlanc
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phillips L,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yamamoto
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Guzman
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Morin W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kintzler S,3-3
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Guzman pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_LeBlanc (Sierra), Guzman (Hays), Phillips (Berti).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:58.
