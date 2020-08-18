Listen Live Sports

Michigan junior OT Jalen Mayfield leaves to enter NFL draft

August 18, 2020 7:53 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is entering the NFL draft.

The junior announced his plans Tuesday night on Twitter.

“These last few weeks have been filled with stress and have put me in a place where I have a difficult decision to make,” Mayfield wrote in his post.

Mayfield chose to leave the Wolverines one week after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Mayfield was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He played in three games at left tackle in 2018 as a freshman.

The NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

