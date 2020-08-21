Mike Conley returns to help Jazz beat Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping the Utah Jazz rout the Denver Nuggets 124-87 on Friday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver’s playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.

Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned returned Monday night. He went through a four-day quarantine that ended Friday. He was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and had four assists.

Rudy Gobert had a career playoff-high 24 points courtesy of numerous easy dunks and layups. He also had 14 rebounds.

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points. He had a Jazz playoff-record 57 in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points. The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor.

RAPTORS 117, NETS 92

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Toronto beat Brooklyn to take a the first 3-0 lead in franchise history. The defending champs can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points.

CELTICS 102, 76ERS 94

Kemba Walker scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics closed with a 10-0 run to beat Philadelphia for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and Jason Tatum added 15 for the Celtics.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers. They shot 29.5% from the field.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.