Mike Muscala hits 2 late 3s, Thunder rally past Heat

August 12, 2020 10:52 pm
 
1 min read
      

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Muscala made a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 116-115 on Wednesday night.

In a game largely played by reserves in the second half, Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds for his only points of the game.

Darius Bazley scored 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 for the Thunder. They outscored the Heat 34-15 in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Tyler Herro scored a season-high 30 points for Miami, and Duncan Robinson added 19 — all in the first half.

Miami shot 56% in the first half and led 66-62 at the break.

Gabe Vincent hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the third quarter to put Miami up 100-82.

Muscala’s first 3-pointer tied it at 113 with 34.8 seconds remaining. Solomon Hill’s driving layup put the Heat ahead by two with 11.6 seconds to play.

Muscala second 3 put the Thunder ahead 116-115, and Herro missed a deep 3 at the buzzer.

TIP-INS

Heat: Shot 67% in the first quarter to take a 42-29 lead. It matched the most points the Thunder have allowed in a quarter this season. … Led by 18 points in the first quarter.

Thunder: Dennis Schroder has returned to the bubble following the birth of his second child, but it’s not clear when he will return to action. He is a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year. … Starting guard Lu Dort left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. … Went on a 14-0 run in the first half. … Bazley had a +20 plus/minus score.

UP NEXT

Heat: Play the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Thunder: Play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

