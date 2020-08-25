Milone expected to start for Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Baltimore Orioles (14-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-11, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tommy Milone (1-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last season while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.7 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Kevin Kiermaier: (right foot).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (left elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).

