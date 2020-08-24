Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

August 24, 2020 11:02 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 5 2 2 9
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .154
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Winker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Casali c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .179
Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 2 10
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Yelich lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .198
Hiura dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Smoak 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .217
Braun rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Gamel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Narváez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .175
Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Cincinnati 000 001 100_2 5 0
Milwaukee 102 100 00x_4 7 0

LOB_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (4), Braun (5), Narváez (3). HR_Casali (4), off Anderson; Suárez (5), off Anderson; Smoak (5), off Bauer; Narváez (1), off Bauer. RBIs_Casali (4), Suárez (10), Smoak 3 (15), Narváez (3). SB_Hiura (3), Arcia (2), Yelich (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Milwaukee 6 (Narváez, Smoak 2, Sogard). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 0; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Suárez, Moustakas.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Urías, Smoak; Urías, Sogard, Smoak; Arcia, Urías, Smoak).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, L, 3-1 6 1-3 7 4 4 2 8 109 1.65
Antone 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.65
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 13.50
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 2-2 6 5 2 2 1 3 74 3.52
Williams, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.84
Phelps, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25
Hader, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Antone 2-0. IBB_off Bauer (Yelich). HBP_Bauer (Hiura).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:35.

