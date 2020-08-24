Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|2
|9
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|Davidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Ervin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Casali c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Hiura dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.217
|Braun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Gamel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Sogard 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|100_2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|102
|100
|00x_4
|7
|0
LOB_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (4), Braun (5), Narváez (3). HR_Casali (4), off Anderson; Suárez (5), off Anderson; Smoak (5), off Bauer; Narváez (1), off Bauer. RBIs_Casali (4), Suárez (10), Smoak 3 (15), Narváez (3). SB_Hiura (3), Arcia (2), Yelich (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Milwaukee 6 (Narváez, Smoak 2, Sogard). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 0; Milwaukee 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Suárez, Moustakas.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Urías, Smoak; Urías, Sogard, Smoak; Arcia, Urías, Smoak).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 3-1
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|109
|1.65
|Antone
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.65
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|13.50
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-2
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|74
|3.52
|Williams, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.84
|Phelps, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.25
|Hader, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Antone 2-0. IBB_off Bauer (Yelich). HBP_Bauer (Hiura).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:35.
