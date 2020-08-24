Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 2 2 9 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .154 Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094 Winker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Casali c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .179 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 2 10 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Yelich lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .198 Hiura dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Smoak 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .217 Braun rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Gamel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Narváez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .175 Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .246

Cincinnati 000 001 100_2 5 0 Milwaukee 102 100 00x_4 7 0

LOB_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Yelich (4), Braun (5), Narváez (3). HR_Casali (4), off Anderson; Suárez (5), off Anderson; Smoak (5), off Bauer; Narváez (1), off Bauer. RBIs_Casali (4), Suárez (10), Smoak 3 (15), Narváez (3). SB_Hiura (3), Arcia (2), Yelich (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Milwaukee 6 (Narváez, Smoak 2, Sogard). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 0; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Suárez, Moustakas.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Urías, Smoak; Urías, Sogard, Smoak; Arcia, Urías, Smoak).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, L, 3-1 6 1-3 7 4 4 2 8 109 1.65 Antone 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.65 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 13.50

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 2-2 6 5 2 2 1 3 74 3.52 Williams, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.84 Phelps, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25 Hader, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Antone 2-0. IBB_off Bauer (Yelich). HBP_Bauer (Hiura).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:35.

