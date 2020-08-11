Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piña c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|a-Sogard ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|202
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|100
|012
|02x
|—
|6
DP_Minnesota 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Yelich (2). HR_Polanco (2), Rosario 2 (6), García (1), Piña 2 (2), Gyorko (2). SB_Buxton (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stashak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler, H, 2
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|May, BS, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers, L, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lindblom
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Claudio
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yardley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hader, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
T_2:56.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.