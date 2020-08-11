Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Minnesota Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 6 9 6 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 3 1 Polanco ss 5 1 2 1 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 Yelich lf 4 1 1 0 Rosario lf 5 2 2 3 Gyorko 1b 4 2 2 2 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 Braun dh 4 0 0 0 Garver c 4 0 1 0 Piña c 4 2 2 3 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 3 0 a-Sogard ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 1 0 b-Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Minnesota 202 000 000 — 4 Milwaukee 100 012 02x — 6

DP_Minnesota 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Yelich (2). HR_Polanco (2), Rosario 2 (6), García (1), Piña 2 (2), Gyorko (2). SB_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Clippard 1 1 1 1 0 2 Stashak 1 0 0 0 0 3 Wisler, H, 2 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 May, BS, 1-2 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rogers, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1

Milwaukee Lindblom 4 7 4 4 2 8 Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 0 Yardley 1 2 0 0 0 1 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 Williams, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hader, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 3

T_2:56.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.