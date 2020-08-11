Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

August 11, 2020 11:26 pm
 
Minnesota Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 6 9 6
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 3 1
Polanco ss 5 1 2 1 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 Yelich lf 4 1 1 0
Rosario lf 5 2 2 3 Gyorko 1b 4 2 2 2
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 Braun dh 4 0 0 0
Garver c 4 0 1 0 Piña c 4 2 2 3
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 Urías 3b 2 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 0 3 0 a-Sogard ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Arcia ss 2 0 1 0
b-Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 202 000 000 4
Milwaukee 100 012 02x 6

DP_Minnesota 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Yelich (2). HR_Polanco (2), Rosario 2 (6), García (1), Piña 2 (2), Gyorko (2). SB_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Clippard 1 1 1 1 0 2
Stashak 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wisler, H, 2 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
May, BS, 1-2 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1
Milwaukee
Lindblom 4 7 4 4 2 8
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 0
Yardley 1 2 0 0 0 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2
Williams, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hader, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 3

T_2:56.

