Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 8 5 González 3b 3 2 2 0 2 1 .267 Tucker cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .254 Newman ss 2 1 0 1 2 0 .253 Bell 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .217 Stallings c 4 0 1 2 1 2 .323 Frazier 2b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .202 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .184 Osuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .130 d-Polanco ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .113 Riddle rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 7 4 9 Urías 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .280 Yelich lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .202 Hiura dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .226 Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .196 a-Gyorko ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .162 b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Nottingham c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Gamel cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .195 c-García ph-cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .223 Arcia ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .266 Peterson rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .167 Sogard 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .179

Pittsburgh 101 020 002_6 10 0 Milwaukee 110 000 122_7 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Smoak in the 8th. b-popped out for Narváez in the 8th. c-doubled for Gamel in the 8th. d-lined out for Osuna in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Riddle (2), Stallings (3), Gamel (4), Yelich (5), García (6). 3B_González (1). HR_Bell (3), off Anderson; Yelich (8), off Brubaker; Arcia (2), off Stratton; Sogard (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Bell 2 (12), Stallings 2 (12), Newman (7), Frazier (11), Yelich (16), Urías (5), Arcia (10), García 2 (11), Sogard 2 (5). SF_Bell, Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 8 (Stallings 2, González, Frazier, Riddle, Polanco); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Arcia). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 12; Milwaukee 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Newman, Bell, Reynolds. GIDP_Tucker.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Arcia, Smoak).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker 5 3 2 2 3 6 85 4.50 Howard, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.27 Stratton, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 4.50 Turley, BS, 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 4.38 Rodríguez, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 4.97

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 9 4 4 0 3 85 4.18 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.08 Yardley 1 1 0 0 2 0 20 2.13 Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.06 Hader, BS, 7-8 1-3 0 2 2 5 1 32 1.86 D.Williams, W, 2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.73

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, D.Williams 3-0. HBP_Turley (Hiura). WP_Peralta. PB_Nottingham (1).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19.

