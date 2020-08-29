Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|8
|5
|
|González 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Tucker cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Newman ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.217
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.323
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.202
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Osuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|d-Polanco ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|Riddle rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|4
|9
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.280
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Hiura dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|a-Gyorko ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|b-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Nottingham c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gamel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|c-García ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Peterson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Sogard 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.179
|Pittsburgh
|101
|020
|002_6
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|122_7
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Smoak in the 8th. b-popped out for Narváez in the 8th. c-doubled for Gamel in the 8th. d-lined out for Osuna in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Riddle (2), Stallings (3), Gamel (4), Yelich (5), García (6). 3B_González (1). HR_Bell (3), off Anderson; Yelich (8), off Brubaker; Arcia (2), off Stratton; Sogard (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Bell 2 (12), Stallings 2 (12), Newman (7), Frazier (11), Yelich (16), Urías (5), Arcia (10), García 2 (11), Sogard 2 (5). SF_Bell, Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 8 (Stallings 2, González, Frazier, Riddle, Polanco); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Arcia). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 12; Milwaukee 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Newman, Bell, Reynolds. GIDP_Tucker.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Arcia, Smoak).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|85
|4.50
|Howard, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.27
|Stratton, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.50
|Turley, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.38
|Rodríguez, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4.97
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|85
|4.18
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.08
|Yardley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|2.13
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.06
|Hader, BS, 7-8
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|5
|1
|32
|1.86
|D.Williams, W, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.73
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, D.Williams 3-0. HBP_Turley (Hiura). WP_Peralta. PB_Nottingham (1).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:19.
