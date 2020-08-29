Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

August 29, 2020 10:44 pm
 
Pittsburgh Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 31 7 7 7
González 3b 3 2 2 0 Urías 2b 3 0 0 1
Tucker cf 5 2 2 0 Yelich lf 4 2 2 1
Newman ss 2 1 0 1 Hiura dh 3 1 0 0
Bell 1b 3 1 2 2 Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 0 1 2 a-Gyorko ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 4 0 2 1 Narváez c 3 0 0 0
Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0
Osuna dh 4 0 0 0 Nottingham c 0 0 0 0
d-Polanco ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gamel cf 3 0 1 0
Riddle rf 4 0 1 0 c-García ph-cf 1 0 1 2
Arcia ss 4 2 2 1
Peterson rf 2 1 0 0
Sogard 3b 4 1 1 2
Pittsburgh 101 020 002 6
Milwaukee 110 000 122 7

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Riddle (2), Stallings (3), Gamel (4), Yelich (5), García (6). 3B_González (1). HR_Bell (3), Yelich (8), Arcia (2), Sogard (1). SF_Bell (3), Newman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 5 3 2 2 3 6
Howard, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stratton, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Turley, BS, 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 1
Rodríguez, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3 0 1 2 2 1 0
Milwaukee
Anderson 5 9 4 4 0 3
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yardley 1 1 0 0 2 0
Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hader, BS, 7-8 1-3 0 2 2 5 1
D.Williams, W, 2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Turley (Hiura). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19.

