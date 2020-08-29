Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|
|González 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tucker cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Newman ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hiura dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|a-Gyorko ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Osuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nottingham c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Polanco ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riddle rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|c-García ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sogard 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pittsburgh
|101
|020
|002
|—
|6
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|122
|—
|7
DP_Pittsburgh 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Riddle (2), Stallings (3), Gamel (4), Yelich (5), García (6). 3B_González (1). HR_Bell (3), Yelich (8), Arcia (2), Sogard (1). SF_Bell (3), Newman (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Howard, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stratton, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Turley, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rodríguez, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yardley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hader, BS, 7-8
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|5
|1
|D.Williams, W, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Turley (Hiura). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:19.
