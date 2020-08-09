Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7 Akiyama lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .238 Castellanos rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .293 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .132 Winker dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .275 Colón 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .205 Jankowski cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .091 b-Ervin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .100

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 10 9 7 9 Sogard ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .229 Hiura 2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .250 Yelich lf 3 2 2 3 2 0 .149 Morrison dh 3 1 0 1 2 2 .120 García cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Smoak 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .182 Holt 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154 a-Gyorko ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Mathias rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Piña c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286

Cincinnati 100 100 001_3 8 1 Milwaukee 001 006 20x_9 10 0

a-walked for Holt in the 6th. b-walked for Jankowski in the 9th.

E_Suárez (2). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Winker (2), Smoak (2). 3B_Yelich (1). HR_Winker (1), off Woodruff; Hiura (3), off Kuhnel; Yelich (4), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Winker 2 (3), Galvis (6), Yelich 3 (9), Piña (2), Hiura 2 (7), Morrison (2), Smoak 2 (4). SB_Mathias (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Colón, Votto, Castellanos); Milwaukee 7 (García, Morrison, Sogard, Mathias). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Milwaukee 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Winker, Barnhart. GIDP_Barnhart.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Sogard, Smoak).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 3-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 3 7 101 2.25 Lorenzen 0 1 3 3 3 0 16 16.88 Reed 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 10.80 Kuhnel 1 2 2 2 0 1 26 18.00 Jones 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.06

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 4 3 2 2 2 5 91 2.53 Suter, W, 2-0 2 3 0 0 0 0 31 4.32 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.69 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.71 Claudio 1 2 1 1 1 0 23 4.15

Lorenzen pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 2-2, Reed 3-2. HBP_Gray (Piña), Claudio (Akiyama). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14.

