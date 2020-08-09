Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.132
|Winker dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Colón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|b-Ervin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|7
|9
|
|Sogard ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|Hiura 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Yelich lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.149
|Morrison dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.120
|García cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|a-Gyorko ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Mathias rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Piña c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Cincinnati
|100
|100
|001_3
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|006
|20x_9
|10
|0
a-walked for Holt in the 6th. b-walked for Jankowski in the 9th.
E_Suárez (2). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Winker (2), Smoak (2). 3B_Yelich (1). HR_Winker (1), off Woodruff; Hiura (3), off Kuhnel; Yelich (4), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Winker 2 (3), Galvis (6), Yelich 3 (9), Piña (2), Hiura 2 (7), Morrison (2), Smoak 2 (4). SB_Mathias (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Colón, Votto, Castellanos); Milwaukee 7 (García, Morrison, Sogard, Mathias). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Milwaukee 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Castellanos, Winker, Barnhart. GIDP_Barnhart.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Sogard, Smoak).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|101
|2.25
|Lorenzen
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|16
|16.88
|Reed
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|10.80
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|18.00
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.06
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|91
|2.53
|Suter, W, 2-0
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|4.32
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.69
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.71
|Claudio
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.15
Lorenzen pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 2-2, Reed 3-2. HBP_Gray (Piña), Claudio (Akiyama). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_3:14.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.