Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 2 15 González ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Osuna 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Bell 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .204 Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Reynolds dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .192 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .114 Riddle 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .156 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .328 Martin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 9 8 9 4 12 Urías 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .298 Hiura 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .231 Gyorko 1b 4 2 2 2 0 2 .237 Braun rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .197 Peterson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 García dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .216 Mathias lf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .321 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Gamel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .189 Nottingham c 3 2 1 2 0 2 .333

Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 4 1 Milwaukee 103 220 10x_9 8 0

1-ran for Braun in the 7th.

E_Riddle (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Urías (2), Mathias (3). HR_Riddle (1), off Phelps; Gyorko (4), off Holland; Braun (2), off Holland; Nottingham (1), off Holland; Gyorko (5), off Mears. RBIs_Riddle (1), Gyorko 2 (9), Braun 3 (9), Nottingham 2 (2), Mathias 2 (4). CS_Urías (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Milwaukee 2 (Arcia 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland L,1-2 5 6 8 8 4 8 100 7.62 Mears 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 30 5.40 Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.60 Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 9.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes W,1-0 6 3 0 0 1 10 93 2.78 Phelps 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 2.77 Rasmussen 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 2-0. HBP_Holland (Nottingham).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:55.

