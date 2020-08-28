Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

August 28, 2020 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 15
González ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Osuna 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Bell 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .204
Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Reynolds dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .192
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .114
Riddle 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .156
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .328
Martin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 9 8 9 4 12
Urías 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .298
Hiura 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .231
Gyorko 1b 4 2 2 2 0 2 .237
Braun rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .197
Peterson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
García dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .216
Mathias lf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .321
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Gamel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .189
Nottingham c 3 2 1 2 0 2 .333
Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 4 1
Milwaukee 103 220 10x_9 8 0

1-ran for Braun in the 7th.

E_Riddle (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Urías (2), Mathias (3). HR_Riddle (1), off Phelps; Gyorko (4), off Holland; Braun (2), off Holland; Nottingham (1), off Holland; Gyorko (5), off Mears. RBIs_Riddle (1), Gyorko 2 (9), Braun 3 (9), Nottingham 2 (2), Mathias 2 (4). CS_Urías (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Milwaukee 2 (Arcia 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Advertisement
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland L,1-2 5 6 8 8 4 8 100 7.62
Mears 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 30 5.40
Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.60
Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 9.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes W,1-0 6 3 0 0 1 10 93 2.78
Phelps 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 2.77
Rasmussen 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 2-0. HBP_Holland (Nottingham).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Erich Bacchus.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:55.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired