Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|15
|
|González ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Osuna 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Craig 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|Riddle 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.156
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Martin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|9
|8
|9
|4
|12
|
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.237
|Braun rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.197
|Peterson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|García dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Mathias lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.321
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Gamel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Nottingham c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|103
|220
|10x_9
|8
|0
1-ran for Braun in the 7th.
E_Riddle (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Urías (2), Mathias (3). HR_Riddle (1), off Phelps; Gyorko (4), off Holland; Braun (2), off Holland; Nottingham (1), off Holland; Gyorko (5), off Mears. RBIs_Riddle (1), Gyorko 2 (9), Braun 3 (9), Nottingham 2 (2), Mathias 2 (4). CS_Urías (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Milwaukee 2 (Arcia 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Milwaukee 2 for 6.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland L,1-2
|5
|
|6
|8
|8
|4
|8
|100
|7.62
|Mears
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|5.40
|Howard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.60
|Neverauskas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|93
|2.78
|Phelps
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|2.77
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Howard 2-0. HBP_Holland (Nottingham).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:55.
