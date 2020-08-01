Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

August 1, 2020 10:04 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 3 11
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .222
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Zimmer cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .294
D.Santana rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
León c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Johnson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 6 3 1 6
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .241
Garver c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Arraez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Sanó 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .150
Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Gonzalez 3b-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 2 0
Minnesota 001 110 00x_3 6 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. HR_Sanó 2 (2), off Carrasco; Rosario (2), off Carrasco. RBIs_Sanó 2 (2), Rosario (6). SB_Zimmer (1). CS_Buxton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (León, D.Santana); Minnesota 1 (Arraez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Minnesota 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Kepler.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, C.Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, L, 1-1 6 6 3 3 1 5 84 3.75
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
C.Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 1 6 83 1.64
May, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.00
Stashak, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00
Rogers, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

HBP_Carrasco (Garver), C.Hill (Cruz). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:40.

