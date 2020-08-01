Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|3
|11
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|D.Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Johnson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|6
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Garver c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Sanó 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.150
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|110
|00x_3
|6
|0
LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. HR_Sanó 2 (2), off Carrasco; Rosario (2), off Carrasco. RBIs_Sanó 2 (2), Rosario (6). SB_Zimmer (1). CS_Buxton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (León, D.Santana); Minnesota 1 (Arraez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Minnesota 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Kepler.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, C.Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 1-1
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|84
|3.75
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|C.Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 2-0
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|83
|1.64
|May, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.00
|Stashak, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Rogers, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
HBP_Carrasco (Garver), C.Hill (Cruz). WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:40.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.