Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

August 17, 2020 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 31 4 9 4
Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0
Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0
Perez c 2 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 2 2 2
Viloria c 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 2 0
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b-1b 3 1 0 0
Dozier rf 3 1 1 1 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 0
McBroom 1b 4 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 1
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 Buxton cf 4 0 1 1
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 001 1
Minnesota 000 201 10x 4

DP_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Soler (3), Franco (8), Sanó (3). HR_Dozier (2), Cruz 2 (8). SB_Dozier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic, L, 0-3 4 1-3 4 2 2 4 4
Zuber 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Kennedy 1 2 1 1 0 1
Newberry 1 2 1 1 0 0
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Wisler 2 0 0 0 1 3
Smeltzer, W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Clippard, H, 5 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Duffey, H, 6 1 2 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 2
Littell 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Wisler (Perez). WP_Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jose Navas; Third, John Bacon.

Advertisement

T_3:06.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard past, present and future