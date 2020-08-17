Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|201
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Soler (3), Franco (8), Sanó (3). HR_Dozier (2), Cruz 2 (8). SB_Dozier (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic, L, 0-3
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Newberry
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Smeltzer, W, 2-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Clippard, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey, H, 6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Littell
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Wisler (Perez). WP_Newberry.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jose Navas; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:06.
