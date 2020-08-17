Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 31 4 9 4 Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0 Perez c 2 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 2 2 2 Viloria c 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b-1b 3 1 0 0 Dozier rf 3 1 1 1 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 0 McBroom 1b 4 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 1 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 Buxton cf 4 0 1 1 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 001 — 1 Minnesota 000 201 10x — 4

DP_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Soler (3), Franco (8), Sanó (3). HR_Dozier (2), Cruz 2 (8). SB_Dozier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Bubic, L, 0-3 4 1-3 4 2 2 4 4 Zuber 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Kennedy 1 2 1 1 0 1 Newberry 1 2 1 1 0 0 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Wisler 2 0 0 0 1 3 Smeltzer, W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Clippard, H, 5 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Duffey, H, 6 1 2 0 0 0 1 May 1 0 0 0 0 2 Littell 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Wisler (Perez). WP_Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jose Navas; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:06.

