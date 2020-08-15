Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|2
|0
|10
|
|Merrifield cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|McBroom 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|4
|8
|4
|1
|8
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.342
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|0_2
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|110
|x_4
|8
|0
E_Merrifield (3). LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR_Franco (5), off Odorizzi; Cruz (6), off Zuber. RBIs_Franco 2 (13), Cruz 2 (21), Buxton (11), Rosario (18). SF_Buxton.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Minnesota 2 for 3.
GIDP_McBroom.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Arraez, Gonzalez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|6.30
|Speier L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|7.20
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|5.59
|Holland
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.61
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.08
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|79
|5.14
|Duffey W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Romo H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.57
|Rogers S,5-6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Zuber 1-1, Holland 2-1.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:30.
