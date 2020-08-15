Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

August 15, 2020 1:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 2 5 2 0 10
Merrifield cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .188
McBroom 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .253
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 4 8 4 1 8
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Polanco ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .308
Cruz dh 3 2 2 2 0 0 .342
Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .225
Gonzalez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Sanó 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .143
Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Arraez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Buxton cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .269
Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Kansas City 000 020 0_2 5 1
Minnesota 002 110 x_4 8 0

E_Merrifield (3). LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR_Franco (5), off Odorizzi; Cruz (6), off Zuber. RBIs_Franco 2 (13), Cruz 2 (21), Buxton (11), Rosario (18). SF_Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Minnesota 2 for 3.

GIDP_McBroom.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Arraez, Gonzalez).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 6.30
Speier L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 7.20
Zuber 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 26 5.59
Holland 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 24 2.61
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.08
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 4 3 2 2 0 6 79 5.14
Duffey W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Romo H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.57
Rogers S,5-6 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Zuber 1-1, Holland 2-1.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:30.

