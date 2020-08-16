Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 1 8 Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Dozier rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .244 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Gordon lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .175 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-McBroom ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .316 Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 4 5 4 Kepler rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .227 Polanco ss 3 0 0 2 0 0 .296 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .342 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Gonzalez 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .274 Sanó 1b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .140 Garver c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Avila c 1 2 1 0 2 0 .240 1-Vargas pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 —

Kansas City 110 000 000_2 5 0 Minnesota 001 020 10x_4 6 0

a-singled for Viloria in the 8th.

1-ran for Avila in the 7th.

LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Avila (1). HR_Dozier (1), off Dobnak; Gordon (2), off Dobnak; Kepler (6), off Singer. RBIs_Dozier (3), Gordon (5), Polanco 2 (10), Kepler 2 (14). S_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Minnesota 2 (Buxton, Gonzalez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 1; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Polanco. LIDP_Dozier. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Arraez, Rosario; Polanco, Arraez, Sanó).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, L, 1-2 5 2-3 4 3 3 4 2 100 4.56 Holland 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 3.09 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.93

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dobnak, W, 4-1 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 3 74 1.42 Clippard, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.93 May, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.38 Rogers, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.32 Romo, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Clippard 2-0. IBB_off Holland (Cruz). WP_Singer.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:37.

