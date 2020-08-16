Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Dozier rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-McBroom ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|5
|4
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.342
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Sanó 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.140
|Garver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Avila c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|1-Vargas pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|020
|10x_4
|6
|0
a-singled for Viloria in the 8th.
1-ran for Avila in the 7th.
LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Avila (1). HR_Dozier (1), off Dobnak; Gordon (2), off Dobnak; Kepler (6), off Singer. RBIs_Dozier (3), Gordon (5), Polanco 2 (10), Kepler 2 (14). S_Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Minnesota 2 (Buxton, Gonzalez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 1; Minnesota 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Polanco. LIDP_Dozier. GIDP_Franco.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Arraez, Rosario; Polanco, Arraez, Sanó).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|100
|4.56
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.09
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.93
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak, W, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|74
|1.42
|Clippard, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.93
|May, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|Rogers, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.32
|Romo, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Clippard 2-0. IBB_off Holland (Cruz). WP_Singer.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:37.
