Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-McBroom ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avila c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Vargas pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|001
|020
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Avila (1). HR_Dozier (1), Gordon (2), Kepler (6). S_Polanco (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer, L, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak, W, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Clippard, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Singer.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:37.
