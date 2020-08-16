Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

August 16, 2020 5:07 pm
 
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 29 4 6 4
Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 1 2 2
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 2
Dozier rf 4 1 1 1 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0
Gordon lf 3 1 1 1 Sanó 1b 1 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 Garver c 1 0 0 0
Viloria c 2 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0
a-McBroom ph 1 0 1 0 Avila c 1 2 1 0
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 1-Vargas pr-3b 0 1 0 0
Kansas City 110 000 000 2
Minnesota 001 020 10x 4

DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Avila (1). HR_Dozier (1), Gordon (2), Kepler (6). S_Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer, L, 1-2 5 2-3 4 3 3 4 2
Holland 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Dobnak, W, 4-1 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 3
Clippard, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
May, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Romo, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Singer.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:37.

